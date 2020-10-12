Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1

There will be a partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

The Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards..