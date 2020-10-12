Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic To Win French Open

Rafael Nadal produced one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.

Spanish second seed Nadal outclassed world number one Djokovic in a 6-0 6-2 7-5 win, which clinched a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.

Questions had been asked about 34-year-old Nadal's level, but he responded with an almost flawless performance.

Top seed Djokovic, 33, lost a completed match for the first time in 2020.

The Serb was overwhelmed by Nadal's rapid start and produced a despondent display as a result.

Defeat also meant Djokovic, who was bidding for an 18th Grand Slam title, lost ground on Nadal and Federer in their ongoing battle to finish with the most major wins.

Graphic showing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have won 20 Grand Slam titles, with Novak Djokovic three behind on 17 major wins

Nadal sealed victory after two hours 41 minutes with a kicking ace out wide on his first match point, leaving the Spaniard laughing as he fell to his knees on the court where he has enjoyed unparalleled success.

"A win here means everything for me," said Nadal, who also became the first player to win 100 singles matches at Roland Garros.

"Honestly, I don't think about the 20th and equalling Roger, for me it is just a Roland Garros victory.

"I have spent most of the most important moments in my career here.

"Just to play here is a true inspiration and the love story I have with this city and this court is unforgettable."

Nadal shows exactly why he is the 'King of Clay'

Few things in the sporting world over the past 15 years have been almost as certain as Nadal winning the French Open men's singles title.

This year, like with so many things across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was more uncertainty.

Nadal himself put some doubt on his chances going into a tournament which looked and felt like no other French Open.

Played in cooler weather than usual - with the tournament in October rather than June - and without his usual preparation on the clay courts, Nadal said it represented the toughest test he had ever faced at Roland Garros.

Source: BBC