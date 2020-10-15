11 Injured In A Gas Cylinder Explosion In Naya Bazar

Kathmandu Police Range said that 11 persons have been injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at Naya Bazar in Kathmandu this morning. 65 years old Narshing Bahadur Shrestha’s condition is serious.

The explosion occurred at the four storey house of Nil Kumari Chhetri at Phalphool Chowk, Naya Bazar. The explosion also damaged the glass of nearby house.

The police said that the injured were undergoing treatment at TU Teaching Hospital and Manamohan Hospital and one another hospital and that the health condition of the injured was normal.

He said that the family members of the house were observing mourning period and the cause of explosion and resultant damage was yet to be found out.