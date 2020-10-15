Home Minister Requests EU To Lift Ban On Nepali Airlines

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has requested Ambassador of European Union to Nepal, Nona Deprez, to lift the ban on Nepali airlines, reasoning that Nepal has improved adequate safety in this sector of late reports RSS.

During a meeting held at the ministry on Wednesday, Minister Thapa thanked EU for its assistance to Nepal for the development, democracy, human rights and disaster management. He also believed that EU would continue its assistance to Nepal in the days ahead.

RSS says pn the occasion, Ambassador Deprez made it clear that the EU's ban on Nepal's aviation sector was technical one and EU's technical committee was studying on it. She however hoped that conclusion would be reached soon on it.

Similarly, she inquired about exercise of federalism, disaster management and efforts made to contain spread of corona virus. She assured that EU would continue its assistance to Nepal in the coming days.