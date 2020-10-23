Mainly Fair All Over Nepal

Mainly Fair All Over Nepal

Oct. 23, 2020, 8:03 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RAW Chief Goyal Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Oli In Kathmandu
Oct 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1552 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 22, 2020
Nepal Confirms 3637 COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 148509
Oct 22, 2020
Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Of Nepal
Oct 22, 2020
Former Bureaucrat, Diplomat And Journalist Madhav Kumar Rimal Is No More
Oct 22, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 2 And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Easter, Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri By Agencies Oct 23, 2020
BJP, Courting Votes In Bihar State, Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccines By REUTERS Oct 23, 2020
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal: Aubameyang To The Rescue After Leno Howler By Agencies Oct 23, 2020
In WHO Overhaul Push, EU Urges Changes To Handling Of Pandemics By REUTERS Oct 22, 2020
RAW Chief Goyal Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Oli In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1552 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75