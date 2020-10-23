Mainly Fair All Over Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.
VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75