Nepal Army Organizes A Symbolic Phulpati Badhai Today

The Nepali Army organized the Phulpati Badhai ceremony at Sainik Manch in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. The day marks the seventh day of the 10-day Dashain festival.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the supreme commander-in-chief of the Nepali Army, graced the event as the chief guest while limited high-ranking government officials will be attending the ceremony this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

This year the special parade was held in a symbolic manner just to give continuity to the cultural and religious tradition. The parade was held for around half-an-hour only and very limited activities will be showcased given the threat of COVID-19 spread.

Around 100 guests watched including Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister and Defense Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker of House of Representative's chief secretary, secretaries and former COAS also watched the parade this year complying mandatorily health safety protocols.

Earlier, COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa administered insignia, the certificate to journalists and CCMC officials and others.

Historian Prof Dinesh Raj Pant said the Phulpati Badhai has a long history attached to Durga Puja, the worship of Goddess Durga, during the Dashain festival.

According to Pant, Phulpati Badhai being organized in Tundikhel, Kathmandu, on the seventh day of Dashain every year dates back to the reign of king Prithivi Narayan Shah.