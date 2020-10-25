Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1

Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1

Oct. 25, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dashain Tika 2077: 10:19 Am Auspicious Hour For
Oct 25, 2020
Mahanawami: Day Of Goddess Siddhidatri And Significance
Oct 25, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1110 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 24, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2225 COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries 2846
Oct 24, 2020
Unknown Miscreants Attacked A Mosque In Kathmandu
Oct 24, 2020

More on Weather

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 2 And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Dashain Tika 2077: 10:19 Am Auspicious Hour For By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2020
Mahanawami: Day Of Goddess Siddhidatri And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 42.5 Million With 1.1 Million Fatalities By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
US Election 2020: Trump And Biden On Campaign By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Afghan Bombing: Kabul Education Centre Attack Kills At Least 18 By Agencies Oct 25, 2020
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United: Jota Helps Champions Return To Winning Ways By Agencies Oct 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75