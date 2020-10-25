Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

