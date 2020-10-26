Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki

Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 26, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Province 2.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

