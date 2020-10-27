Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Oct. 27, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 26, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered
Oct 26, 2020
US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain
Oct 26, 2020
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami
Oct 26, 2020
Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Prompts Immune Response Among Adults Old and Young, AstraZeneca Says
Oct 26, 2020

More on Weather

Leicester City Defeats Arsenal 1-0 By Agencies 1 day ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Prompts Immune Response Among Adults Old and Young, AstraZeneca Says By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Israeli Embassy In Nepal And Japan Provide Emergency Food Assistance To Musician Community In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75