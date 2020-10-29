Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1645 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1645 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 29, 2020, 5:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1,615 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9,769 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,615 persons, 704 females and 911 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.Of this, 1338 in Kathmandu,180 in Lalitpur and 97 in Bhaktapur.

Of 9769 Real-Time PCR Test, 6677 tests done in Kathmandu Valley alone on Thursday compare to 512 in 1province, 83 in province 2, 7192 in Bagmati Province,706 in Gandaki,605 in Lumbini, 585 in Karnali and 86 in Sudurpaschim.

Of the 1,826 infections recorded by Bagmati State in the last 24 hours, 1,615 were found in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 843 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

