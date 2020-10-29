Weather: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Oct. 29, 2020, 6:54 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in rest of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.

