Weather Forecasting For November 8: Mainly Fair In The Country

Weather Forecasting For November 8: Mainly Fair In The Country

Nov. 8, 2020, 7:39 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1512 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 07, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 2753 New Cases, 2206 Recoveries, 17 Deaths
Nov 07, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 7: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Nov 07, 2020
Genral MM Naravane Returns After Completing a Successful Visit, Nepali And Indian Army Chiefs Discuss Issues On Mutual Security Concerns
Nov 06, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1338 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 06, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 7: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 6: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For November 5: Isolated Rains At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 3: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Places Of Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Ram Rajya Or Utopia? By Hemang Dixit Nov 08, 2020
Declining Ethical Values By Deepak Raj Joshi Nov 08, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden Seeks To Unite Nation By Agencies Nov 08, 2020
A New US President — But No Winner By Ines Pohl. Nov 08, 2020
Joe Biden Elected President By Agencies Nov 08, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1512 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75