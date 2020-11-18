Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1036 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1036 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6731 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1036 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 1036 cases, 822 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 166 in Lalitpur and 48 in Bhaktapur.

With 1442 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 212917.