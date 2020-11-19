Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy

Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy

Nov. 19, 2020, 5:44 p.m.

With a demand of restoration of constitutional monarchy and Hindu Kingdom, Patriotic Society organized a massive motorcycle rally in Dhangadhi. Started from Dhangadhi, capital of Sudupaschim province, the rally went to Attariya before converging as a mass meeting in Dhangadhi reports Deshsanchar.

According to organizer Rabindra Karki, coordinator of Sudurpaschim Independent Patriotic Society, the motorcycle rally was held demanding the dismissal of current republican and federal structure.

He said that large numbers of youth took part in the rally for the restoration of constitutional monarchy and Hindu Kingdom reports Deshsanchar. Karki also reportedly told to Deshsanchar that youths from all seven districts of Sudupaschim came to take part in the rally.

Spokesperson of the society Ashok Malla told Deshsanchar that more than 1000 four wheelers and 3000 motorcycles were in the rally.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF
Nov 19, 2020
Nepal Red Cross Society And Coca-Cola Nepal Ventilators And Safety Gears To Nepal Government
Nov 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 19, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2103 New Cases, 2858 Recovery And 17 Deaths
Nov 19, 2020
Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance
Nov 19, 2020

More on News

Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Heavy Snowfall In Khaptad Region On Monday By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
7 Nepali killed, 10 Injured In Building Fire In Hong Kong By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal, China And India Highway Soon: PM Oli By Agencies 1 week ago
for the Construction of a Mental Health Therapeutic Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
US Government Hands Over Rafts Boats To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Red Cross Society And Coca-Cola Nepal Ventilators And Safety Gears To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2103 New Cases, 2858 Recovery And 17 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Private Party To Construct 132 MWTamor-Mewa Hydel Project In Taplejung By Agencies Nov 19, 2020
Barack Obama’s Memoir Sold Closely A Million Copies In The First 24 Hours By Agencies Nov 19, 2020
Oxford Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune Response In Older adults By Agencies Nov 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75