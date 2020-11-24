COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1790 New Cases, 2791 Recovery And 24 Deaths

With 1790 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 224078.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 10843 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1790 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2791 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 204858 the recovery rate is 91.42 percent.

As many as 24 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1361. There are 17859 are active cases in the country.

Of 17859, 6518 are in home isolation and 11341 are in institutional isolation. There are 393 in ICU and 57 in ventilators.