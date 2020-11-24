Grade 12 Examinations Begin From Today

After nine months, the final examinations of Grade 12 has begun today. National Examination Board (NEB) has said that 433,000 examinees of 4,105 schools across the country are attending for the annual examinations.

Out of them, only 14,000 examinees have changed their examination centres near their current residence and other examinees are appearing in examinations from their own schools.

Krishna Sharma, Grade 12 examination controller of the NEB, said that the NEB was all set to conduct the examinations abiding by all safety protocols.

According to Sharma, the NEB has managed to conduct the examinations in home schools and the school teachers themselves will check their answer sheets.

Starting from 8 am, the examinations will last for one-and-a-half hours and carry 40 per cent of the full marks.

Of the remaining 60 per cent marks, 40 per cent will be added from the marks obtained in Grade 11 and 20 per cent from internal evaluation, according to the NEB.

The results of the examinations will be published one month after the completion of examinations, Sharma stated. The examinations of Grade 12 earlier scheduled for March were put off due to COVID-19 pandemic.