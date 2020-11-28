Hindu Nationalist Held A Big Rally Demanding To Revive Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Nepalgunj

Hindu Nationalist Held A Big Rally Demanding To Revive Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Nepalgunj

Nov. 28, 2020, 6:33 p.m.

Hindu Nationalist Group held a huge motorcycle rally in Nepalgunj today chanting the slogan of restore the Hindu Kingdom and monarchy. The motorcycle rally concluded following taking round the city.

Addressing the rally, mayor of Nepalgunj sub-municipality and leader of RPP Dr. Dhabal Sumsher Rana urged people to ready for sacrifice to revive monarchy and Hindu Kingdom.

He said that all needs to come together above the party to protect and preserve religion, culture and tradition. Dr. Rana also said that holding the rally is not sufficient urging people to turn the rally to People Power.

