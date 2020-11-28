Weather Forecast For November 28: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Following the clearance of Western Disturbance, the weather of Nepal has improved. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
