Weather Forecast For November 28: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 28: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Nov. 28, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

Following the clearance of Western Disturbance, the weather of Nepal has improved. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Defense Minister To Arrive Tomorrow
Nov 28, 2020
People To People Relations Are So Strong And Powerful: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Nov 28, 2020
Paras Khadka Nominated As Cricketer Of Decade
Nov 28, 2020
Abraham Accords Increase The Possibility Of Cooperation And Collaboration For Regional Integration In Middle-East: Israel’s Special Climate Envoy
Nov 27, 2020
Foreign Secretaries Of Nepal And India Discussed And Reviewed Various Aspects Of The Bilateral Ties
Nov 27, 2020

More on Weather

Light Rain Is Likely To Occur AT A Few Of Province 1,2,Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Central And Western High Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati,Gandki, Karnali nd Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Western Disturbance Continues Over Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Light Snowfall Will Likely At A Few Places Of The Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Chinese Defense Minister To Arrive Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2020
People To People Relations Are So Strong And Powerful: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2020
India Sees Itself As Nepal’s Natural And Instinctive Responder In Times Of Crisis. By Harsh Vardhan Shringla Nov 28, 2020
Paras Khadka Nominated As Cricketer Of Decade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2020
Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated Near Tehran By Agencies Nov 28, 2020
Abraham Accords Increase The Possibility Of Cooperation And Collaboration For Regional Integration In Middle-East: Israel’s Special Climate Envoy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75