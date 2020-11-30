Kathmandu Valley Logs 809 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Logs 809 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 30, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 809 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9911 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 809 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 809 cases, 615 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 125 in Lalitpur and 68 in Bhaktapur.

With 1473 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 233452.

