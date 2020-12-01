COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1304 New Cases, 2073 Recovery And 21 Deaths

Dec. 1, 2020, 4:22 p.m.

With 1304 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 233452.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8583 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1304were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2073 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 216594 the recovery rate is 91.89 percent.

As many as 21 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1529.There are 16636 are active cases in the country.

