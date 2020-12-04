COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1272 New Cases, 1575 Recovery And 16 Deaths

With 1272 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 23886.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8031 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1272 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1575 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 221847 the recovery rate is 92.88 percent.

As many as 16 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1567.There are 15447 are active cases in the country.