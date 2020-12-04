'Recent High-Level Visits From China And India Were Fruitful'

'Recent High-Level Visits From China And India Were Fruitful'

Dec. 4, 2020, 7:35 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, has said that the recently held high-level Nepal visits from China and India became fruitful reports RSS.

During today's meeting of International Relations Committee under the House of Representatives, Foreign Minister Gyawali shared that the visits made by high officials of both countries were significant to further strengthen bilateral relation and to enhance mutual cooperation.

According to RSS, Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Chinese State Councilor and Minister for Defense, Wei Fenghe, paid official visits to Nepal on November 26 and November 29 respectively.

Saying the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla has initiated the bilateral visit between Nepal and India that were stalled after COVID-19 infection, Minister Gyawali shared that official agenda of border problem between two countries was included in the visit.

Tension arose in the relation between the two countries after India issued a new map incorporating Nepali territory and inaugurated a road linking Mansarobar via Lipulek, and Nepal also issued a map recently incorporating its territory—Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani.

The Foreign Minister further said that Nepal-India joint meeting would be held soon and efforts would be taken to resolve the problems as much as possible from the meeting.

Similarly, Chinese Defense Minister Wei's visit became crucial to exchange military support as well as to further strengthen bilateral relations, opined Minister Gyawali.

He shared that the visit became fruitful to give pace to the agreements signed during Chinese President Xi jinping's Nepal visit last year.

New foreign policy in the offing

He went on to say that efforts at different levels are going on to find a solution to Nepal –India border disputes, adding Nepal and China had no border dispute issues. “The government will issue the country’s new foreign policy within the next few days.’’

According to the Minister, the government is making initiation to get a vaccine against the coronavirus and 20 per cent vaccine will be achieved on a subsidy under the COVAX and the government has already written to several countries to bring the remaining quantity of the vaccine reports RSS.

Agencies

India Likely To Have COVID-19 Vaccine In Few Weeks: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Writer Abhishek Makwana Dies By Suicide
Dec 04, 2020
'We All Want Messi To Come To PSG!' - Paredes Echoes Neymar's Call For Argentine To Move To France
Dec 04, 2020
Biden To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For 100 Days
Dec 04, 2020
J&K: Horticulture Continues To Be Torch-Bearer Of Kashmir’s Economy
Dec 04, 2020

More on National

MELAMCHI TUNNEL TEST Deadline 2021 By A Correspondent 16 hours, 33 minutes ago
World Disability Day 2020: Nanda Raj Bhatta’s Way By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
BANDANA RANA’S RE-ELECTION Nepal’s Success By A Correspondent 2 days, 16 hours ago
ADB Support To Airports By A Correspondent 3 days, 15 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA Railway Connection By A Correspondent 3 days, 15 hours ago
NEPALESE MIGRANT WORKERS: Rush To India By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

India Likely To Have COVID-19 Vaccine In Few Weeks: PM Modi By Agencies Dec 04, 2020
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Writer Abhishek Makwana Dies By Suicide By Agencies Dec 04, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 606 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1272 New Cases, 1575 Recovery And 16 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2020
'We All Want Messi To Come To PSG!' - Paredes Echoes Neymar's Call For Argentine To Move To France By Agencies Dec 04, 2020
Biden To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For 100 Days By Agencies Dec 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75