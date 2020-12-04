Weather Forecast For December 4: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

