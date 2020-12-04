Weather Forecast For December 4: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas

Weather Forecast For December 4: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas

Dec. 4, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassadors From Thailand, Israel, Bangladesh And Myanmar Present Letter Of Credence To President Bhandari
Dec 03, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 561 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 03, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1343 New Cases, 2211 Recovery And 13Deaths
Dec 03, 2020
World Disability Day 2020: Nanda Raj Bhatta’s Way
Dec 03, 2020
NC Leader Poudel Released After Widespread Protest
Dec 03, 2020

More on Weather

Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 2: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal With Partly Cloudy Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 29: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 28: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

MELAMCHI TUNNEL TEST Deadline 2021 By A Correspondent Dec 04, 2020
'We All Want Messi To Come To PSG!' - Paredes Echoes Neymar's Call For Argentine To Move To France By Agencies Dec 04, 2020
Biden To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For 100 Days By Agencies Dec 04, 2020
Brazil Gets One Million Doses Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Dec 04, 2020
J&K: Horticulture Continues To Be Torch-Bearer Of Kashmir’s Economy By Agencies Dec 04, 2020
NATO Must Consider Chinese Military Power: Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas By Agencies Dec 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75