Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is entering Nepal at lower & middle tropospheric levels. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.