Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region

Dec. 11, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the western high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is entering Nepal at lower & middle tropospheric levels. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

