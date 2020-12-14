Partly Cloudy In Province 1And Hilly Regions

Partly Cloudy In Province 1And Hilly Regions

Dec. 14, 2020, 7:11 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Makes Progress In HDI, Risk Remains High
Dec 14, 2020
Nepal Airlines And Air India To Resume Kathmandu-Delhi Flights From December 16
Dec 13, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 13, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 830 New Cases, 1500 Recovery And 9 Deaths
Dec 13, 2020
Nepal Is Committed To Submit The Enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions By The End Of This Year: PM Oli
Dec 13, 2020

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 12: Light Rain And Light Rain And Snow Fall Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy Eastern, Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

FOREIGN POLICY 2020: Bundle Of Jargons By Keshab Poudel Dec 14, 2020
Bahrain Approves Registration For Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Dec 14, 2020
Nepal Makes Progress In HDI, Risk Remains High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar Injury Compounds Dismal Defeat By Agencies Dec 14, 2020
Nepal Airlines And Air India Open Booking For Kathmandu-Delhi By Agencies Dec 14, 2020
Solar Eclipse 2020: The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Year By Agencies Dec 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75