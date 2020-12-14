Partly Cloudy In Province 1And Hilly Regions

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75