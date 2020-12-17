China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples

China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples

Dec. 17, 2020, 8:40 a.m.

China's Chang'e-5 mission has returned to Earth with the cargo of rock and "soil" it picked up off the Moon.

A capsule carrying the materials landed in Inner Mongolia shortly after 01:30 local time on Thursday (17:30 GMT, Wednesday).

It's more than 40 years since the American Apollo and Soviet Luna missions brought their samples home.

The new specimens should provide fresh insight on the geology and early history of Earth's satellite.

For China, the successful completion of the Chang'e-5 venture will also be seen as another demonstration of the nation's increasing capability in space.

Recovery teams were quick to move in on the returned capsule. It was first spotted by helicopters using infrared cameras. Support staff following up in SUVs planted a Chinese flag in the snow-covered grassland next to the module.

Source: BBC

Agencies

FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming
Dec 17, 2020
Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad
Dec 17, 2020
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies
Dec 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000
Dec 16, 2020
Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin
Dec 16, 2020

More on International

Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Iran Executes Journalist Who Inspired Protests By Agencies 4 days, 22 hours ago
J&K: Horticulture Continues To Be Torch-Bearer Of Kashmir’s Economy By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
NATO Must Consider Chinese Military Power: Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
China's Chang'e-5 Moon Mission Probe Touches Down By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated Near Tehran By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel Dec 17, 2020
Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad By Agencies Dec 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75