Kathmandu Valley Logs 287 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 287 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5706 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 287 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 287 cases, 202 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 76 in Lalitpur and 9in Bhaktapur.

With 782vnew cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 252474. There are 283 in ICU and 49 in ventilators.