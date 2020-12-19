COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 710 New Cases, 1175 Recovery And 12Deaths

With 710 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 253184.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4780 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 710 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1175 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 242567 the recovery rate is 95.81 percent.

As many as12 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1777. There are 8840 are active cases in the country.