Pashupatinath Temple Reopens After Nine Months

The Pashupatinath Temple which remained closed for a hiatus of nine months since the enforcement of lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic has been opened for public entrance from 6.00 am reports RSS.

Devotees entered the temple at 6.00 am today which is opened complying with the health safety protocols enforced by the Ministry of Health and Population. Treasurer of Pashupati Area Development Trust Dr Milan Kumar Thapa told RSS that hundreds of devotees entered the temple and offered worship without caring cold today. Inflow of devotees has increased with the gradual rise in temperature in daytime.

Arrangements have been made to maintain two-meter physical distancing between the devotees while offering prayers in the temple. The visitors have to compulsorily wear masks for safety purpose, Dr Thapa said.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had performed special worship with apology on Tuesday after an announcement was made to open up the temple for the general public for prayers.