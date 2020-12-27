COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths

With 481 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 258184.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3828 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 481 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 711 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 249836 the recovery rate is 96.78 percent.

As many as 3people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1819. There are 6439 are active cases in the country.

There are 235 in ICU and 53 in ventilators