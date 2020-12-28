Ronaldo Beats Messi To Be Crowned Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards

At a ceremony in Dubai, the Juventus star and Pep Guardiola were among those to be honoured

Dec. 28, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola were honoured at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the duo named player and coach of the century respectively.Goal

Juventus forward Ronaldo picked up the award in person at a ceremony held at the Armani Hotel on Sunday, beating longtime rival Lionel Messi to the prize.

The 35-year-old, who has won domestic league titles in Spain, England and Italy and Euro 2016 with Portugal, admitted his pride at receiving the accolade, given to the player judged the best between 2001 and 2020.

"It's a pleasure to win titles," said Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, at the event.

"It's not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible."

Ronaldo would also respond on Twitter , saying: "Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!"

Guardiola was honoured for a managerial career which has seen him win league championships in Spain, Germany and England, as well as the Champions League twice.

The Manchester City boss was not present at the gala, though he accepted the award via a pre-recorded video message.

Both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on the men's player of the year award for 2020, however, as that went to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern's treble of the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal also saw boss Hansi Flick rewarded as coach of the year.

Real Madrid were named the club of the century at the ceremony, while Bayern picked up the team award for 2020.

Jorge Mendes was named agent of the year for 2020, winning the award alongside his longtime client Ronaldo.

The Globe Soccer Awards, founded in 2010, acknowledge excellence in football with an annual gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Agencies

Chinese Economy To Overtake US 'By 2028' Due To Covid, India Tips To Become Third Largest Economy By 2030
Dec 27, 2020
Japan To Ban All Foreign Arrivals After Detecting New Coronavirus Variant
Dec 27, 2020
PM Oli Included Nine New Faces
Dec 26, 2020
Japan To Tighten Restrictions On Arrival
Dec 26, 2020
Van Exploded In US City Nashville
Dec 26, 2020

More on Sports

Manchester City Defeats Arsenal 4-1 Booked An EFL Cup Semi-final Spot By Agencies 5 days ago
Messi Breaks Pele's One-club Scoring Record as He Nets 644th Goal For Barcelona By Agencies 5 days ago
Real Madrid Defeats Eibar 1-3 By Agencies 1 week ago
Messi Equalizes Pele For Foal Record By Agencies 1 week ago
Ronaldo Achieves Serie A Feat Last Seen 59 Years Ago By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Messi Snubs Ronaldo in The Best FIFA Men's Player voting as he favours PSG duo By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2020
GG: Growing Local Reach By A Correspondent Dec 27, 2020
NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Nepal Army's UN Peacekeepers Averted Rebel Attacks In Central African Republic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75