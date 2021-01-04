Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 4, 2021, 5:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 185 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4401 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 197 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 197 cases, Kathmandu districts records 160 cases followed by Lalitpur 26 and Bhaktapur 11. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 261859. There are 209 in ICU and 34 in ventilators.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation
Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall
Jan 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Jan 04, 2021
Himalayan Bank Provides Support To Madan Bhandari Memorial Garden And Park Committee
Jan 04, 2021
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Earns Leading Luxury Hotel Resorts By SATA
Jan 04, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
India Approves Two Covid-19 vaccines, Roll Out Within 1-2 Days By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 197 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 421 New Cases, 637 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS 2 days, 4 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 83 Million, U.S. Confirms Over 20 Million Infections By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Himalayan Bank Provides Support To Madan Bhandari Memorial Garden And Park Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Earns Leading Luxury Hotel Resorts By SATA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Qatar Airways To Launch Flights To Seattle From 29 January 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Disasters And Traditional Knowledge By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey and Anoj Basnet Jan 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75