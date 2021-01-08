Kathmandu Valley Reports 207 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5269 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 207 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 207 cases, Kathmandu districts records highest cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur . There are 182 patients are in ICU and 37 in ventilator.

With 558 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 264159.