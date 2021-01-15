Cold Wave Continue In Terai Region

Cold Wave Continue In Terai Region

Jan. 15, 2021, 7:25 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

A cyclonic circulation is over Comorin and adjoining Maldives. A trough is extending from this system to the south-western parts of the Bay of Bengal across southern coastal Tamil Nadu.

Cold and dry northwest winds are blowing over the states of northwest, central and eastern India.

An outbreak of cold wave along with North India will be seen in the Gangetic plains and eastern India from eastern Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. Day temperatures will also be below normal in all these areas.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Dead, 24 Injured After M6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia
Jan 15, 2021
Samsung Digital Plaza Added New Showroom In Dubarmarg
Jan 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 246 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 405 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Jan 14, 2021
Nepali Ambassador Rajbhandari Presented Letter of Credence To The King Of Belgium
Jan 14, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting For January 14: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Rain Will Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 12:Thick Fog Likely In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For January 11: Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 10: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 and 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 9: Mainly Fai In Bagmati, Province 2 And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

MAHAKALI TREATY A Breakthrough By A Correspondent Jan 15, 2021
Book Nepal And The Great First World War By A Correspondent Jan 15, 2021
Kumbh Mela 2021 Begins In Haridwar : Importance Of World's Largest Religious Gathering By Agencies Jan 15, 2021
North Korean Holds Military Parade Attended By Kim By Agencies Jan 15, 2021
3 Dead, 24 Injured After M6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Samsung Digital Plaza Added New Showroom In Dubarmarg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75