Cold Wave Continue In Terai Region

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

A cyclonic circulation is over Comorin and adjoining Maldives. A trough is extending from this system to the south-western parts of the Bay of Bengal across southern coastal Tamil Nadu.

Cold and dry northwest winds are blowing over the states of northwest, central and eastern India.

An outbreak of cold wave along with North India will be seen in the Gangetic plains and eastern India from eastern Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. Day temperatures will also be below normal in all these areas.