Fire At Basement Of Soaltee City Apartment Controlled

With immediate joint rescue mission by fire fighter, Nepal Police, Armed Police and Nepal Army averted a major human casually at the heart of Kathmandu. Following a joint rescue operation, numbers of people trapped in various floors of 14th floor Soaltee City Apartment of Rabibhawan were safely rescued.
Police reported that the fire broke out at 1:40 PM at the basement and damaged the entire electric system of the apartment including elevator.
According to Deshsanchar, it took almost 2 hours to control the fire caused by the electric shock in the basement. Taking a risk, rescuer were able avert a human tragedy.
