Kamala Harris Becomes First Female, First Black And First Asian-American VP

Kamala Harris Becomes First Female, First Black And First Asian-American VP

Jan. 20, 2021, 11:08 p.m.

Kamala Harris has made history as the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president.

She was sworn in just before Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th US president.

Ms Harris, who is of Indian-Jamaican heritage, initially ran for the Democratic nomination.

But Mr Biden won the race and chose Ms Harris as his running mate, describing her as "a fearless fighter for the little guy".

Prior to taking the oath at the US Capitol, Ms Harris paid tribute to the women who she says came before her. "I stand on their shoulders," she said in a video.

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol police officer who was hailed as a hero for steering a pro-Trump mob away from Senate chambers during the 6 January riot, escorted Ms Harris at the inauguration.

Agencies

Biden inauguration: Biden becomes the 46th US president
Jan 20, 2021
Joe Biden To Be Sworn In As 46th US President
Jan 20, 2021
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Donald Trump's Farewell: We Did What We Came To Do
Jan 20, 2021
PM Oli’s Special Economic Advisor Dugad Speaks
Jan 19, 2021

More on US And Canada

Biden inauguration: Biden becomes the 46th US president By Agencies 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Joe Biden To Be Sworn In As 46th US President By Agencies 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
Donald Trump's Farewell: We Did What We Came To Do By Agencies 18 hours, 33 minutes ago
How Trump's Policies Will Mark A Generation By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
All 50 US States On Alert For Armed Protests By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Trump Impeached For Inciting' US Capitol Riot By Agencies 6 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

India Provides One Million Dosages Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal, First Batch To Arrive Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 318 New Cases, 383 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
UN Agencies Warn Economic Impact Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75