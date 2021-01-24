NAC Brought 17 Death Bodies Of Nepalis From Malaysia

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated the bodies of 17 Nepali nationals from Malaysia. The national flag-carrier is bringing the bodies from its wide-body A330 aircraft reports RSS.

According to the news agency, the plane will depart from Tribhuvan International Airport for Malaysia at 11pm today for this purpose. It will land in Kathmandu at 8.40 am on Saturday, bringing the bodies. NAC is bringing the bodies of the Nepalis as part of its corporate social responsibility, NAC spokesperson Karishma Shrestha said.

"Since NAC is a national flag-carrier, it should not only focus on profit. It is equally responsible and committed to fulfilling social responsibility along with service and facilities to citizens," she said.

The bodies are of those Nepalis who had gone to Malaysia in course of foreign employment and died there due to various causes.

NAC has been operating regular flights to Kuala Lumpur via its narrow-body aircraft. It is using the wide-body aircraft only for the purpose of bringing the dead bodies of Nepalis. The wide-body plane has the capacity of carrying 18 coffins.