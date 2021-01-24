NAC Brought 17 Death Bodies Of Nepalis From Malaysia

NAC Brought 17 Death Bodies Of Nepalis From Malaysia

Jan. 24, 2021, 7:58 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated the bodies of 17 Nepali nationals from Malaysia. The national flag-carrier is bringing the bodies from its wide-body A330 aircraft reports RSS.

According to the news agency, the plane will depart from Tribhuvan International Airport for Malaysia at 11pm today for this purpose. It will land in Kathmandu at 8.40 am on Saturday, bringing the bodies. NAC is bringing the bodies of the Nepalis as part of its corporate social responsibility, NAC spokesperson Karishma Shrestha said.

"Since NAC is a national flag-carrier, it should not only focus on profit. It is equally responsible and committed to fulfilling social responsibility along with service and facilities to citizens," she said.

The bodies are of those Nepalis who had gone to Malaysia in course of foreign employment and died there due to various causes.

NAC has been operating regular flights to Kuala Lumpur via its narrow-body aircraft. It is using the wide-body aircraft only for the purpose of bringing the dead bodies of Nepalis. The wide-body plane has the capacity of carrying 18 coffins.

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 98 Million, 2 Million Deaths
Jan 24, 2021
M7.0 Quake Hits South Shetland Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued In Chile
Jan 24, 2021
Larry King, legendary Talk Show Host, Dies At 87
Jan 23, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccines Will Reach In All The Provinces By Sunday
Jan 23, 2021
US Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Prabal Gurung's Design
Jan 23, 2021

More on News

Larry King, legendary Talk Show Host, Dies At 87 By Agencies 16 hours, 16 minutes ago
Japanese Assistance for Building A Training Center And Emergency Shelter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Japanese Assistance For Purchasing Sanitary Napkin Making Machine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal And Israel Inked Agreement To Provide Temporary Employments For Nepali Youths In Israel By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 98 Million, 2 Million Deaths By Agencies Jan 24, 2021
M7.0 Quake Hits South Shetland Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued In Chile By Agencies Jan 24, 2021
Light Snowfall Is Likely In Eastern And Western High Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccines Will Reach In All The Provinces By Sunday By Agencies Jan 23, 2021
US Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Prabal Gurung's Design By Agencies Jan 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 109 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75