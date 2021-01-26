COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 285 Recovery And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 285 Recovery And 6 Deaths

Jan. 26, 2021, 4:38 p.m.

With 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270092.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4574 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 303 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 285 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 264823 the recovery rate is 98.05 percent.

As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2017. There are 3252 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Bank Ltd And Eastern Agency Sign Agreement
Jan 26, 2021
Qatar Airways Earns Highest Diamond Standard Status
Jan 26, 2021
Indian Army Day Celebrated In Nepal
Jan 26, 2021
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Jan 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 25, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 52 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 339 New Cases, 401 Recovery And 10 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive From Wednesday By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 133 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 403 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 98 Million, 2 Million Deaths By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

India Celebnrates Republic Day 2021 By Agencies Jan 26, 2021
Xi Warns Against A 'New Cold War' By Agencies Jan 26, 2021
Himalayan Bank Ltd And Eastern Agency Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2021
Nepal's Agenda : Simsar Conservation By Bijaya Raj Paudyal Jan 26, 2021
Qatar Airways Earns Highest Diamond Standard Status By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2021
Indian Army Day Celebrated In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75