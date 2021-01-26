COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 285 Recovery And 6 Deaths

With 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270092.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4574 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 303 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 285 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 264823 the recovery rate is 98.05 percent.
As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2017. There are 3252 are active cases in the country.
