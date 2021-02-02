Nepal Government Calls For Immediate Release Of Myanmar’s Civilian Leaders

Feb. 2, 2021, 8:09 a.m.

The government of Nepal has called for an immediate release of detained civilian leaders of Myanmar, including the President and State Counsellor.

In a press statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nepal had been closely following the recent developments in Myanmar.

“We believe that all parties involved will respect the will of the Myanmar people and hope that the democratic and constitutional process will be restored soon,” said statement.

The government has also expressed its hope that the democratic and constitutional process will be restored in Myanmar soon.

“We are equally concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the detained civilian leaders, including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and call for their immediate release.”

