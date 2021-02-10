COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 134 New Cases, 118 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272349.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3567 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as134were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 118 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268549 the recovery rate is 98.61 percent.
There were 0 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2045. There are 1753 are active cases in the country.
