COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 127 New Cases, 136 Recovery And 2 Deaths

With 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272557.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3999 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as127 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 136 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268660 the recovery rate is 98.62 percent.

There were 2 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2054. There are 1707 are active cases in the country.