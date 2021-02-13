Kathmandu Valley Registers 31 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 1901 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 31 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 31 cases, Kathmandu districts records 24 cases followed by Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272614.