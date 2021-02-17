Detention Of Aung San Suu Kyi Extended

Detention Of Aung San Suu Kyi Extended

Feb. 17, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is facing an extended period of detention reports NHK.

Aung San Suu Kyi and others, including President Win Myint, have been detained since a military coup on February 1. Her detention was expected to end on Wednesday.

A lawyer for Aung San Suu Kyi and officials from the court in the capital, Naypyitaw, told reporters in separate occasions on Tuesday that the ousted leader was charged with illegally importing handheld radios and using them without permission.

They said she also faces a charge of infringing on coronavirus regulations, during her election campaign last year. The same charge was filed against Win Myint.

The two leaders reportedly attended a court proceeding online, on Tuesday. The next proceeding will be carried out on March 1.

A spokesperson for the military told reporters that both Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint are in good health.

Protests are expected to intensify now that the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi has been extended.

