Nepal’s New Academic Session In Schools Begins From Asar 1

Feb. 19, 2021, 7:56 a.m.

The government has decided to start new academic session in schools from mid-June this year considering the uneasy situation caused by the COVID-19 reports The Rising Nepal.

As per a mandate given by a Cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Education has taken the decision said the daily.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education Science and Technology Deepak Sharma said,”It has been decided from a ministerial level meeting that this year’s final examination will be completed by mid-June and the new academic session will start after that (from Asar 1).

Agencies

