Weather Update For February 22 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75