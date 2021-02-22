Weather Update For February 22 Across Nepal

Weather Update For February 22 Across Nepal

Feb. 22, 2021, 6:20 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

One Million Doses Covishield Vaccine Arrives In Nepal
Feb 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 49 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 80 New Cases 121 Recovery And No Deaths
Feb 21, 2021
One Million Of Covishield Vaccine To Arrive Today From India
Feb 21, 2021
Chand Group To Hold Talks With Government
Feb 21, 2021

More on Health

Vaccine Prevents 98.9% Of COVID Deaths: Israel's Health Ministry By Agencies 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
One Million Doses Covishield Vaccine Arrives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 80 New Cases 121 Recovery And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 46 minutes ago
One Million Of Covishield Vaccine To Arrive Today From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 43 minutes ago
AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine More Effective With Longer Dose Gap: Study By REUTERS 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

A Massive Funeral Held For Woman Shot During Myanmar Protest By Agencies Feb 22, 2021
336 Nepalese Die Abroad Due To COVID-19 By Agencies Feb 22, 2021
India And China Complete Pull-back Of Forces From Disputed Pangong Tso Lake Areas By Agencies Feb 22, 2021
Elections Will Take Place In Stipulated Date: PM Oli By Agencies Feb 21, 2021
Australian PM Is Vaccinated As Rollout Begins By Agencies Feb 21, 2021
Chand Group To Hold Talks With Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75