India Provides Support To Reconstruct School Building In Kathmandu

Sushil Gyawali, CEO National Reconstruction Authority of Government of Nepal and Naveen Kumar, Head of Press, Information and Culture wing of the Embassy of India, Mayor of the Dakshinkali Municipality jointly carried out the ground breaking for reconstruction of Champa Devi Secondary Schoolat Dakshinkali, Municipality, Kathmandu.

This is the 66th school being reconstructed under the Government of India grant assistance for reconstruction in the education sector. India has committed US $ 50 million for reconstruction of total 71 educational institutions in 8 districts of Nepal. India has also committed grant of another 200 million for reconstruction projects in the health, cultural heritage and housing sectors

Champa Devi Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of NRs68.5 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal. The new infrastructure will include two blocks each having 13 classroom, practical rooms, administrative room, library and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls in each floor.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for construction of these schools.

The Embassy is also working with NRA for starting work on 147 health buildings and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in total 11 districts of Nepal affected by earthquake of 2015.