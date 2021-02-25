COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 112 New Cases 84 Recovery And 83 Deaths

With 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273872.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3411 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 112 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 84 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270139 he recovery rate is 98.67 percent.

There were 83 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2767. There are 862 are active cases in the country.

53 new cases surfaced in Kathmandu valley. Of the newly infected, 21 are females and 32 are males. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases. Presently, there are 941 active cases in Kathmandu district, 25 in Lalitpur, and 27 in Bhaktapur.