COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 78 New Cases 72 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

March 2, 2021, 5:47 p.m.

With 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274294.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4127 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 78 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 72 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270407 he recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2777. There are 974 are active cases in the country.

