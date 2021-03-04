COVID-19 Vaccine Centers In Kathmandu Distict

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has published the list of hospital to administer COVID-19 vaccine to the resident of Kathmandu Metropolitan above 55 age. According to notice, Sukraraj Tropical Hospital Teku, TU Teaching Hospital Maharajgunj, Bir Hospital, Cheetrapati Free Hospital, Paropakar Maternity Hospital,Civil Hospital, Minbhawan are named to administer COVID-19 vaccines for residence of various wards.

Similarly, Motherland Hospital, Sinamangal, Kathmanu Medical College Sinamangal, Om Hospital and Research Center,Stupa Hospital Bauddha, Sahid Gangalal Hospital, Himal Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital, Maharajgunj , Birendra Hospital Chauni and Janmaitri Hospital Balaju.

This phase will continue 7-28 March 2021.