India Provides Grant For The Construction Of New School Building In Butwal

India extends NRs. 44.17 million grant assistance tobuild new building for Shree Naharpur Secondary School at Butwal

March 4, 2021, 8:49 p.m.

Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction Wing of the Embassy of India, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City, Rupandehi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction of new school building of ShreeNaharpur Secondary School at Butwal-11, Naharpur inRupandehi.

The new school building will be built at an estimated cost of NRs 44.17 million under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership as a part of the High Impact Community Development Project scheme program of the Government of India.

Established in1971, Shree Naharpur Secondary School is affiliated to National Examinations Board (NEB). The school is providing education in the field of Education and Management at +2 levels. Currently, 1127 students are enrolled in the school and about 50% of which are girls students.

Since 2003, under the High Impact Community Development Projects program, earlier known as Small Development Projects, India has completed 446 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities in across all seven provinces of Nepal. Out of these, 41 are in Province-5, including ten completed projects in Rupandehi District and 9 projects are under various stages of completion in province 5 including one in Rupandehi District.

1 (3) (7).jpeg

India is also reconstructing 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake in eight districts of Nepal under a reconstruction grant of NRs 5800 million. Eight schools have already been completed, work on 62 schools is ongoing and the Tribhuvan University Central Library project is under tender process.

As close neighbors, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation. Today’s signing of the MoU reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal in creating infrastructure in priority sectors.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Smarter Food Policy Could Boost Health And Economic Recovery Of Asian Cities
Mar 04, 2021
Japan Constructs Classrooms In Gulmi District
Mar 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 49 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths
Mar 04, 2021
World Employment And Social Outlook 2021
Mar 04, 2021

More on News

Japan Constructs Classrooms In Gulmi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Oli Adopted A Rhino By Agencies 16 hours, 50 minutes ago
338 Households Displaced In Fungling Due To Fire By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Chanda Led Maoist And The Government To Hold Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Is Committed To End All Kinds Of Discrimination: Foreign Minister Gyawali By Agencies 1 week ago
Japan Provides Assistance To Maternal And Child Health In Dang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Smarter Food Policy Could Boost Health And Economic Recovery Of Asian Cities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
Ministry Of Forest And Environment: Outcomes From The Driving Seat By Batu Uprety Mar 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
World Employment And Social Outlook 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
PPE And Reproductive Health Kits Handed Over To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75